American Horror Story star Evan Peters picks his 5 favorite episodes of all time

Over 8 seasons of American Horror Story, Evan Peters became one of the series most dependable, versatile, and beloved alumni.

While the actor is currently on a break from the series (although who knows if he’ll eventually pop up on the current AHS: 1984), EW asked Peters to pick his five favorite episodes of all time from American Horror Story in honor of the 100th episode of the series airing tonight on FX.

Murder House, “Rubber Man”

The first season of AHS found Peters playing the verrrrry complicated (and verrrry dead) Tate, who lived in the titular haunted home. In this episode, the aforementioned suited figure was revealed to be Tate and responsible for various atrocities inside the house, including raping Vivian (Connie Britton).

Asylum, “Welcome to Briarcliff”

The premiere episode of season 2 found Peters playing Kit, a man wrongfully accused of murder…who also may have been visited by aliens. He’s hospitalized at Briarcliff Asylum and put through a number of horrors, mostly at the hand of the zero-fun Sister Jude (Jessica Lange).

Freak Show, “Monsters Among Us”

Shot on location in New Orleans, the fourth season of AHS found the employees of freak show, including Peters’ Jimmy, targeted by both intense humidity and a clown killer named Twisty (John Carroll Lynch). This particular episode also introduced Jimmy’s unique skill of pleasuring local women with his lobster-esque hands.

Hotel, “Devil’s Night”

The Hotel Cortez hosts a very unique dinner party on Devil’s Night: a gathering of dead serial killers overseen by Cortez architect Mr. March (Peters). In lieu of flan for dessert, the murderous attendees murder an innocent victim at the table. Also, Lady Gaga, and Chloe Sevigny in a beret!

Cult, “Charles (Manson) in Charge”

The seventh season of AHS was unquestionably the most challenging and impressive of Peters run on the series with him taking on multiple characters, including cult leader Kai and famed serial killer Charles Manson. He also gets bonus points for pulling off blue hair.

