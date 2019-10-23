Just over a year after its soulful series finale, Adventure Time is back in a whole new way.

HBO Max announced Wednesday that Jake the Dog and Finn the Human will be returning to the mystical Land of Ooo for four new specials on the streamer, each an hour long, under the umbrella title of Adventure Time: Distant Lands.

Image zoom Cartoon Network

Each special stemming from the original Emmy and Peabody award-winning animated series created by Pendleton Ward and executive produced by Adam Muto will center on a different beloved character or pair of characters starting with two specials launching in 2020 title BMO and Obsidian.

BMO, of course, will follow the small, lovable BMO the robot as he becomes the only hero available to try to solve a deadly space emergency. Meanwhile, Obsidian pairs vampire Marceline and Princess Bubblegum on a trip to the Glass Kingdom that will have them reflect on their rocky past and prevent a future catastrophe.

Following those two specials are Wizard City and Together Again. While Wizard City sees Peppermint Butler start over at wizard school trying to save his reputation, Together Again will round out the specials with Adventure Time protagonists Finn and Jake coming back together for one more adventure.

HBO Max launches in spring 2020.

