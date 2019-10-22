What to Watch on Tuesday: Jenny Slate conquers her Stage Fright in first Netflix comedy special

Image zoom

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

They say comedy is personal, but chances are you’ve never seen a stand-up special quite like Jenny Slate’s. Her Netflix debut Stage Fright features plenty of the proudly feminist and wildly silly material that fans should expect, but as Slate reflects on her coming of age and ongoing struggles with love and happiness, she doesn’t leave everything on stage. Instead, she intercuts the special with actual interviews with her parents, home-video footage taken where she grew up in Massachusetts, and other glimpses into her personal life. “I was just working stuff out for myself,” she tells EW of the genesis for Stage Fright, which hits Netflix just weeks before her autobiographical collection Little Weirds. But, she cautions: “Stand-up has to be funny, that’s what it’s supposed to be. If I throw [something] into the air and it’s not going to get little wings and fly like a joke does, it’s not good.” Rest assured: In Stage Fright, Slate’s routine soars from beginning to end. —David Canfield

This Is Us

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

Last week’s episode of the time-hopping family drama ended on a cliffhanging jolt for Rebecca, as 18-year-old Kevin left a message for his mother on her answering machine that he needed some money. Was there anything else? Oh, right: he married Sophie! Tonight’s episode, which was directed by star Milo Ventimiglia, resumes that late-‘90s story with a family gathering. “Everyone’s going to come together,” says TIU exec producer Elizabeth Berger, “and everyone is going to have a chance to really let out their feelings about this event.” And maybe even how they feel about Kevin auditioning for a Sunny D commercial. —Dan Snierson

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Flash — The CW

NCIS — CBS

The Voice (Battles Part 4) — NBC



9 p.m.

Arrow — The CW

FBI — CBS

mixed-ish — ABC

The Purge — USA

The Real Housewives of Orange County — Bravo

9:30 p.m.

black-ish — ABC

10 p.m.

The Misery Index (series debut) — TBS

Mayans M.C. — FX

NCIS: New Orleans — CBS

New Amsterdam — NBC

Treadstone — USA

Streaming

Sweetheart (Blumhouse horror movie) — Digital platforms/VOD

Sorry for Your Loss — Facebook Watch

*times are ET and subject to change