All-star queens to drag-ify celebs on RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race spin-off

RuPaul is expanding his circle of squirrel friends.

The TV host and drag superstar announced Tuesday that VH1 has greenlit RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race, a spin-off of his Emmy-winning reality competition series that will send 12 celebrities sashaying into the Werk Room to compete for the first-ever title of America’s Next Celebrity Drag Superstar.

Across each installment of the four-episode event series, all-star contestants from past seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race — including Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo — will help beat the mugs of three famous faces as they contend for the crown (and prize money for charity) in full drag.

“Doing drag does not change who you are, it reveals who you are,” host and executive producer RuPaul, who recently won his fourth Emmy for his work on Drag Race, said of the series in a statement. “I can’t wait for the world to see what happens when our celebrity contestants get all up in drags!”

RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race is scheduled to air on VH1 sometime in 2020, while the network has also greenlit a 12th season of the main competition and a fifth All-Stars edition. A roster of celebrity contestants as well as an exact premiere date have yet to be announced.

The series marks the second official Drag Race spin-off on top of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars and the short-lived RuPaul’s Drag U, which saw fan-favorite contestants teaming up to make over regular women.

Though the American version is currently on hiatus, the franchise’s first British edition — RuPaul’s Drag Race UK — is currently airing on the BBC Three iPlayer in the United Kingdom as well as in the United States on Thursdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on WOW Presents Plus and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. ET on Logo.

