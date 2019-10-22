Watch Kelly Clarkson 'Turn Back Time' with her Kellyoke cover of Cher

Kelly Clarkson is turning back time with her latest Kellyoke cover — literally, because she’s covering Cher‘s iconic ’80s ballad “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the gift that keeps on giving, not only with surprising and organic interview moments, but also because of Clarkson’s nonstop karaoke covers at the top of each episode. And while mere mortals wouldn’t dare attempt to cover Cher, Clarkson is out here proving that she’s a singing goddess herself with this powerful anthem.

Rocking a black jumpsuit for Tuesday’s episode, Clarkson effortlessly glides through the audience while belting out all the high notes and vocal runs like it’s nothing at all.

Now, with Cher taken care of, maybe it’s time that Cher will start going through the list of songs we want her to cover.

The Grammy-winning pop star’s talk show airs weekdays. Check your local listings for showtimes in your area, and watch Clarkson perform “If I Could Turn Back Time” above.

