Busted! Jessica Biel reacts to resurfaced video of her admitting she's not an NSYNC fan

During her appearance on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jessica Biel was shown an old clip of herself acting rather unimpressed by NSYNC during an interview. Her husband, Justin Timberlake, is of course a former member of the famous boy band.
“I know of them, of course, and I’ve heard of them and I’ve heard the music,” she said of the group. “I don’t think I own any of their CDs, I’m not a huge fan, but I mean, cool, I guess.” According to Fallon, the interview, which is from 1999, aired long before the two met. The pair have been married since 2012, and have one son together.
In her defense, Biel said she was just not really into “pop culture music” at that time in her life. “I was listening to old-school stuff. I was listening to theater productions, I was listening to Rent. I knew every word of Rent,” she said, adding, “I lived under a rock.”
