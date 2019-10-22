Busted! Jessica Biel reacts to resurfaced video of her admitting she's not an NSYNC fan

Well, this is awkward.

During her appearance on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jessica Biel was shown an old clip of herself acting rather unimpressed by NSYNC during an interview. Her husband, Justin Timberlake, is of course a former member of the famous boy band.

Image zoom Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

“I know of them, of course, and I’ve heard of them and I’ve heard the music,” she said of the group. “I don’t think I own any of their CDs, I’m not a huge fan, but I mean, cool, I guess.” According to Fallon, the interview, which is from 1999, aired long before the two met. The pair have been married since 2012, and have one son together.

In her defense, Biel said she was just not really into “pop culture music” at that time in her life. “I was listening to old-school stuff. I was listening to theater productions, I was listening to Rent. I knew every word of Rent,” she said, adding, “I lived under a rock.”

.@JessicaBiel reacts to a 1999 clip where she admits she's not an *NSYNC fan. More with @JessicaBiel on #FallonTonight! pic.twitter.com/sLsyEYqUs8 — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) October 22, 2019

Check out the funny clip, and Biel’s reaction, above. The Tonight Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

