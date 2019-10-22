All the Charlie Brown gear you'll want after watching It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

Tonight the Great Pumpkin will rise again, Charlie Brown fans. ABC will air the annual Halloween special It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown at 8 p.m. ET for the first of two showings this month.

While this evening’s version of the special is abridged at 30 minutes long, ABC will air the full-length, hour-long broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. ET, plus the You’re Not Elected, Charlie Brown bonus cartoon.

Image zoom Everett Collection

The animated special, based on the beloved Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, first aired in 1966 and sees Charlie Brown and his crew celebrating Halloween. The special starts off with the gang going about some classic fall activities, with Linus and Lucy venturing to a local pumpkin patch to pick out a pumpkin and Snoopy and Charlie Brown raking leaves. Of course, as the title suggests, something called the Great Pumpkin plays a prominent role in the story’s plot, but we won’t share any spoilers here for those of you who have yet to see the holiday classic.

All you need to know is that your favorite Peanuts gang members, including Violet, Sally, Patty, and Pig-Pen, will make appearances. After you watch tonight’s shortened version, you’ll likely be feeling a bit nostalgic and excited for the full-length feature to air on Sunday. Then you can look forward to the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Christmas specials, where the Peanuts characters will charm us all over again.

In honor of the seasonal special airing, we rounded up the coolest Charlie Brown-themed clothes, accessories, decorations, and more — so you can have a little more of the Peanuts in your life during the holidays or year ‘round. Shop our favorite picks below for yourself, a friend, or even a young family member who you think should get more acquainted with Charlie Brown and his friends.

Buy it! Peanuts Charlie Brown Costume T-Shirt, $14.99-$21 on amazon.com

Buy it! Woodstock Tote Bag, $17.49 (orig. $24.99) on society6.com

Buy it! Timex Unisex Weekender x Peanuts: Charlie Brown Nylon Slip-Thru Strap Watch, $37.05 (orig. $57) on amazon.com.

Buy it! Department 56 Peanuts Anniversary Snoopy Mug, $19.79 on amazon.com

Buy it! Eureka Back to School Peanuts Stickers, $5.99 on amazon.com

Buy it! Peanuts Men’s Pajama Set, $16.14-$16.99 on

Buy it! Hallmark Christmas Peanuts Wrapping Paper with Cut Lines on Reverse (Pack of 3), $14.99 on walmart.com

Buy it! Department 56 Peanuts Village Happy Holidays Snoopy and Woodstock Accessory Figurine, $11.89 on amazon.com

Buy it! The Jigsaw Puzzle Factory Peanuts Charlie Brown Christmas 100-Piece Holiday Puzzle, $9.99 on amazon.com

Buy it! The Complete Peanuts 1995-1998 Gift Box Set (Vol. 23 & 24), $129.99 on amazon.com

Buy it! Charlie Brown and Friends Mini Christmas Ornament Set, $34.99 on amazon.com

Buy it! Peanuts X Mr. Snoopy Crew Sock, $10 on urbanoutfitters.com

Buy it! ProductWorks 12-Inch Peanuts LED Christmas Pathway Markers with Lucy, Linus, Snoopy, and Charlie Brown, $23.99 on amazon.com

Buy it! Peanuts 2020 Day-to-Day Calendar, $14.39 on amazon.com

Buy it! Open Road Brands Charlie Brown Swing Embossed Metal Sign, $10.99 on amazon.com

Buy it! Meet the Peanuts Gang!: With Fun Facts, Trivia, Comics, and More! Book, $6.49-$6.99 on amazon.com

Buy it! Peanuts Snoopy on Doghouse Backpack, $17.84 on amazon.com

Buy it! CafePress Messy People Tile Coaster, $10.99 on amazon.com

