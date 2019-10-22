Visit Stars Hollow from Gilmore Girls this holiday season at Warner Bros. Hollywood

There’s nothing that can warm the cockles on a cold winter day like a visit to the imaginary city of Stars Hollow from the hit series Gilmore Girls — and soon, fans will be able to do just that.

From Dec. 21 to Jan. 5, visitors of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Hollywood will be transported to the fictional Connecticut town. Not only will the sparkly gazebo be there, but many of the original sets including Luke’s Diner, Stars Hollow High School, and Lorelai’s house are all part of the magical tour.

Retrace the steps of one of everyone’s favorite mother and daughter duo (played by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel), while enjoying some of their favorite treats like Pop Tarts, pizza, hot dogs, chicken fingers, and of course, coffee.

Image zoom The CW

While touring Lorelai’s house, fans can also see outfits on display that were worn on the popular series, and you might even spot Lorelai’s beloved 1999 Jeep Wrangler parked outside.

To fully get yourself into the spirit, every season of Gilmore Girls is currently available to be screened via Netflix — including the 2016 revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

