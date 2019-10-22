Game of Thrones actor to star in Amazon's Lord of the Rings: Report

A Game of Thrones actor is going from Westeros to Middle Earth.

Joseph Mawle is set to star in Amazon Studio’s Lord of the Rings prequel series, Deadline reported Monday.

Mawle played Jon Snow’s doomed uncle Benjen Stark in the hit HBO series. Deadline says Mawle will play the show’s lead villain, Oren. Previously cast are Will Poulter as a young hero named Beldor and Markella Kavenagh as the female lead, Tyra.

An Amazon spokesperson declined to confirm or deny the report.

The new LOTR series is from writers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, and the studio has reportedly made a record-setting $500 million commitment to the project. The series is set in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic fantasy novels but takes place before the events in Peter Jackson’s six blockbuster films.

