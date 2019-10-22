Jared Harris and Lee Pace to star in Apple's adaptation of Isaac Asimov's Foundation novels

Apple today announced that Jared Harris and Lee Pace will star in the company’s upcoming Foundation, a new drama series based on Isaac Asimov’s classic series of science fiction novels.

The show will chronicle the epic saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it. Harris will star as Hari Seldon, a mathematical genius who predicts the demise of the empire. Pace will play Brother Day, the current Emperor of the Galaxy.

Asimov’s initial Foundation trilogy comprised 1951’s Foundation, 1952’s Foundation and Empire, and 1953’s Second Foundation.

Harris recently starred in the HBO show Chernobyl, while Pace’s credits include Halt and Catch Fire and Guardians of the Galaxy.

David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight, Terminator: Dark Fate) will serve as showrunner and executive producer for the series.

