CBS blesses the Kings' Evil with an early season 2 renewal

It’s a primetime miracle! Robert and Michelle King’s freshman drama Evil has been renewed for a second season on CBS — after airing only four episodes.

Starring Mike Colter (Luke Cage) and Katja Herbers (Westworld), the metaphysical drama follows a priest-in-training (Colter), a forensic psychologist (Herbers), and a skeptical contractor as they investigate unexplained phenomena — possible miracles, demonic possessions, and hauntings — and seek to discover if there’s a logical or supernatural explanation for what they find. After wrapping its 13-episode first season on Jan. 30, 2020, Evil will return for a second season in the 2020-21 television season.

Here’s what EW’s critic Darren Franich had to say about The Good Fight creator’s scary show in his B+ grade review: “Evil already succeeds, though, as a relentlessly clever mash-up procedural, merging psychological medical mystery with techno-crime and spiritual struggle. Its paranoia is far-reaching and very bleak. You quickly realize that every piece of technology on screen could be turned against our heroes: smartphones, virtual assistants, the air itself stuffed with invasive Wi-Fi. There’s a name for the place where demons can attack you from every direction for no reason, and it’s not ‘heaven.'”

Evil wasn’t the only new CBS show that received some good news Tuesday afternoon. Freshman comedies All Rise, Carol’s Second Act, The Unicorn, and Bob ♥ Abishola received full-season orders for the current broadcast season.

“These terrific new series have attracted a passionate base of viewers and consistent ratings while delivering entertaining, inclusive and relevant storytelling every week,” said CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl in a statement. “They’re off to strong starts and are still being discovered on the many catch-up and playback options available to our viewers today. We’re proud of this freshman class and excited about their potential to tell more great stories and further expand their audiences.”

EVIL airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on CBS.

