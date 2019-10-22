GCB type TV Show Network ABC Genre Comedy

Darren Star is reportedly revisiting his TV adaptation of Kim Gatlin’s novel Good Christian Bitches with a new spin on things.

The CW has tapped Star, Kapital Entertainment, and writer Jordon Nardino to re-develop what was the one-season wonder GCB into a teen show, EW has confirmed. While the ABC show was a satirical, fish-out-of-water take on a SoCal widow returning to her Texas hometown and dealing with rich pious women along the lines of the Real Housewives of Dallas, the version set to be written by Nardino centers on the atheist teen daughter of a southern minister facing off against three “good” Christian girls that have it out for her.

It is not the first time The CW has expressed interest in revisiting Gatlin’s novel, whose ABC adaptation featured Leslie Bibb facing off against Kristin Chenoweth. Last TV season, The CW worked with Star, Kapital Entertainment, and a different writer to make another Good Christian Bitches adaptation with adults. In that same TV season, Nardino was developing his pilot Glamorous, but after neither went through, it seems the network paired former GCB writer Nardino and the reboot together.

Earlier this year, Younger‘s Miriam Shor, who also starred on GCB, said on PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing that ABC series was “before its time,” and a little too edgy for network TV. “I think we should’ve gotten a little downer and dirtier,” Shor added. (See more in the video above.)

While this new version would still put Good Christian Bitches on network TV, there is potential for it to be less chaste on The CW.

