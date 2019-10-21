What to Watch on Monday: An evening of song and dance with Dancing With the Stars, The Voice

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Dancing With the Stars
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Don’t expect a repeat of last week’s shocker when no one was sent home. In fact, the dancers are having a “Celebration” at the top of this week’s episode, kicking it off with the Kool & The Gang hit. The remaining nine stars will dance to a variety of songs, including Queen’s “Somebody to Love,” Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” and Carrie Underwood’s “Southbound.” Here’s the rundown of who’s dancing what:
Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko — Contemporary
Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy — Jazz
Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber — Quickstep
Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten — Samba
Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov — Viennese Waltz
Karamo and Jenna Johnson — Rumba
Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson — Quickstep
Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold — Viennese Waltz
James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater — Samba
The Voice
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC
With the Battle rounds in full swing, coaches Kelly, Gwen, John, and Blake have tough decisions to make as they narrow down their teams. But as people get eliminated, the coaches also have one Save and one Steal they can use, and we might see that happen when Marina Chello and Ricky Duran go voice-to-voice on a slowed-down version of “Valerie,” as seen above. —Gerrad Hall
Catherine the Great
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on HBO
Series Debut
In this four-part historical epic, Helen Mirren stars as the imposing Russian Empress. Set aside the high-school rumors you might have heard about this impressive monarch (there’s no equine hanky-panky to be seen here), as the series brings you into a lushly shot world of palace intrigue. The first episode finds the Russian court caught between the Queen’s interest in Potemkin (Jason Clarke) and her ability to rule with an iron fist. Oh, and there’s a cross-dressing ball because as Clarke says, “Sometimes it’s just good to put on a frock. Every man needs to put on a dress.” —Maureen Lee Lenker
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
9-1-1 — Fox
All American — The CW
The Neighborhood — CBS
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS
9 p.m.
Rock the Block (series debut) — HGTV
All Rise — CBS
Black Lightning — The CW
Prodigal Son — Fox
10 p.m.
The Good Doctor — ABC
Bull — CBS
Bluff City Law — NBC
Streaming
Could You Survive the Movies? (series debut) — YouTube
*times are ET and subject to change
