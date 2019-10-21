What to Watch on Monday: An evening of song and dance with Dancing With the Stars, The Voice

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar.

Dancing With the Stars

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Don’t expect a repeat of last week’s shocker when no one was sent home. In fact, the dancers are having a “Celebration” at the top of this week’s episode, kicking it off with the Kool & The Gang hit. The remaining nine stars will dance to a variety of songs, including Queen’s “Somebody to Love,” Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” and Carrie Underwood’s “Southbound.” Here’s the rundown of who’s dancing what:

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko — Contemporary

Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy — Jazz

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber — Quickstep

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten — Samba

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov — Viennese Waltz

Karamo and Jenna Johnson — Rumba

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson — Quickstep

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold — Viennese Waltz

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater — Samba

The Voice

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

With the Battle rounds in full swing, coaches Kelly, Gwen, John, and Blake have tough decisions to make as they narrow down their teams. But as people get eliminated, the coaches also have one Save and one Steal they can use, and we might see that happen when Marina Chello and Ricky Duran go voice-to-voice on a slowed-down version of “Valerie,” as seen above. —Gerrad Hall

Catherine the Great

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on HBO

Series Debut

In this four-part historical epic, Helen Mirren stars as the imposing Russian Empress. Set aside the high-school rumors you might have heard about this impressive monarch (there’s no equine hanky-panky to be seen here), as the series brings you into a lushly shot world of palace intrigue. The first episode finds the Russian court caught between the Queen’s interest in Potemkin (Jason Clarke) and her ability to rule with an iron fist. Oh, and there’s a cross-dressing ball because as Clarke says, “Sometimes it’s just good to put on a frock. Every man needs to put on a dress.” —Maureen Lee Lenker

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

9-1-1 — Fox

All American — The CW

The Neighborhood — CBS



8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

Rock the Block (series debut) — HGTV

All Rise — CBS

Black Lightning — The CW

Prodigal Son — Fox



10 p.m.

The Good Doctor — ABC

Bull — CBS

Bluff City Law — NBC

Streaming

Could You Survive the Movies? (series debut) — YouTube

*times are ET and subject to change