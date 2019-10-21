The Voice type TV Show Network NBC Genre Reality,

Some of the most exciting installments in any season of The Voice are the Battle Rounds, in which the coaches pair off their team members to perform together, then pick one from each pair to advance to the next round. Though the first Battles of the season aired last week, there are many more face-offs still to come, and now EW can exclusively unveil the pairings and song choices from this week’s episodes.

The Battles will include Marina Chello and Ricky Duran, of Blake Shelton‘s team, performing the Zutons’ fiery “Valerie” (memorably covered by Amy Winehouse), which you can watch above; Gwen Stefani‘s Kiara Brown and Royce Lovett performing the hip-hop-infused “Turn Your Lights Down Low” by Bob Marley & The Wailers; and Jared Herzog and Will Breman, from John Legend‘s team, performing Shawn Mendes‘ poppy torch-song hit “Treat You Better.” All in all, it’s a diverse mix of songs that’s sure to yield some electrifying performances. (Just look at that clip up top.)

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Check out the full list of this week’s Battles below.

Monday, Oct. 21

Will Breman vs. Jared Herzog (TEAM LEGEND)

“Treat You Better” by Shawn Mendes

Ricky Duran vs. Marina Chello (TEAM BLAKE)

“Valerie” by The Zutons

Jake Hoot vs. Steve Knill (TEAM KELLY)

“Always On My Mind” by Willie Nelson

Gracee Shriver vs. Brennan Lassiter (TEAM KELLY)

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” by Keith Urban

Damali vs. Brooke Stephenson (TEAM KELLY)

“Set Fire to the Rain” by Adele

Royce Lovett vs. Kiara Brown (TEAM GWEN)

“Turn Your Lights Down Low” by Bob Marley & The Wailers

Joana Martinez vs. Matthew McQueen (TEAM BLAKE)

“High Hopes” by Panic! At the Disco

James Violet vs. Kyndal Inskeep (TEAM GWEN)

“I Could Use a Love Song” by Maren Morris

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Zach Bridges vs. Cory Jackson (TEAM BLAKE)

“Should’ve Been a Cowboy” by Toby Keith

Dane & Stephanie vs. Marybeth Byrd (TEAM LEGEND)

“Burning House” by Cam

Jessie Lawrence vs. Rose Short (TEAM GWEN)

“Can’t Feel My Face” by the Weeknd

