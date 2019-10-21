The Crown trailer showcases new cast and changing times

The times, they are very much a-changin’ in the just-released main trailer for Netflix’s The Crown (premieres Nov. 17). Season 3 will track the British royal family through the ’60s and ’70s, a period of huge upheaval in the United Kingdom and that is reflected in the footage shown in the promo clip, from the introduction of Labour prime minister Harold Wilson (Jason Watkins) to the turbulence of the 1972 miners’ strike.

Of course, the most obvious change this season is with the cast, which no longer features Claire Foy, Matt Smith, or Vanessa Kirby. Instead, recent Oscar-winner Olivia Colman plays Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies portrays Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter essays the role of Princess Margaret. The cast also includes Ben Daniels as Margaret’s husband Lord Snowden, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother, and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten.

How long will it take fans to become accustomed to these new faces? Not long at all, according to the showrunner Peter Morgan.

“It’s a bit like changing contact lenses,” Morgan said in EW’s recent cover story on the show. “I think it takes you about five minutes to get used to it.”

Watch the new trailer for The Crown above.

