Kristin Chenoweth and Cheyenne Jackson have a Descendants family reunion with Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron had one wicked family reunion with her onscreen parents Cheyenne Jackson and Kristin Chenoweth this weekend.

In an Instagram photo shared Sunday, Jackson — who portrayed Hades in Descendants 3 this past summer and was revealed to be the father of Cameron’s character Mal — and Chenoweth joined Cameron backstage at an L.A. Opera production of The Light in the Piazza, in which she’s starring opposite Renée Fleming. Chenoweth famously has played Cameron’s mother twice, first as Maleficent in the original Disney Channel Original Movie Descendants, and then as Velma Von Tussle to Cameron’s Queen Bee Amber on Hairspray Live!

Image zoom David Bukach via Getty Images (2); Jack Rowand/Disney Channel via Getty Images

“Mom & Dad went to go support our baby in #LightinThePiazza at @laopera. She and the production were both breathtaking. #TheFamilyThatCriesTogether,” Jackson captioned the photo of the three of them backstage, Cameron still sporting her wedding dress costume, she and Chenoweth visibly teary-eyed.

“Mom & Dad” had good reason to be proud: EW called Cameron’s performance in The Light in the Piazza, “a pastel-coated confection.”

The Light in the Piazza enjoyed its final Los Angeles performance yesterday, but the love of this wicked Disney Channel family is forever.

