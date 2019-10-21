Jimmy Fallon gets showered in guacamole during game with Alec Baldwin, Kate Beckinsale

The things Jimmy Fallon does for The Tonight Show.

Because it’s football season — at least, that’s what the new Star Wars trailer debuting on ESPN’s Monday Night Football tells me — Fallon gave his talk show guests a football twist on a trivia game.

With Alec Baldwin hosting this segment, called Cooler Heads, Fallon and Kate Beckinsale took turns answering football-related multiple choice questions. If they got it right, then a bucket of a mysterious substance was dumped on the opponent’s head. If they got it wrong, it was them facing the TBD goop.

The odds were really against Fallon — i.e. there was probably some previously struck agreement that said Beckinsale would only get showered in fall foliage and Fallon would face continuing onslaughts of guacamole, Cheetos, and Pepto-Bismol.

This is Fallon’s life now.

