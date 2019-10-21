Entertainment Weekly

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright 2019 Entertainment Weekly Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

TV

Jimmy Fallon gets showered in guacamole during game with Alec Baldwin, Kate Beckinsale

@NickARomano

Posted on

The things Jimmy Fallon does for The Tonight Show.

Because it’s football season — at least, that’s what the new Star Wars trailer debuting on ESPN’s Monday Night Football tells me — Fallon gave his talk show guests a football twist on a trivia game.

With Alec Baldwin hosting this segment, called Cooler Heads, Fallon and Kate Beckinsale took turns answering football-related  multiple choice questions. If they got it right, then a bucket of a mysterious substance was dumped on the opponent’s head. If they got it wrong, it was them facing the TBD goop.

The odds were really against Fallon — i.e. there was probably some previously struck agreement that said Beckinsale would only get showered in fall foliage and Fallon would face continuing onslaughts of guacamole, Cheetos, and Pepto-Bismol.

This is Fallon’s life now.

Related content: