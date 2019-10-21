I don’t know why filming takes so long, I became Walter White in less than a minute. Thanks to:

Cheri Montesanto: Department Head of Make Up and Special Makeup Fx

Garrett Immel: Prosthetic Make Up Artist for Bald Cap

Laverne Munroe: Key Make Up Artist@netflix #elcamino pic.twitter.com/nMfKqXVfR2 — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) October 21, 2019

It took several seasons for Walter White to transform from milquetoast high school chemistry teacher into the terrifying meth lord, or “Mr. Chips into Scarface,” as Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan often put it. Now you can see Bryan Cranston transform into Walter White in less than a minute.

Cranston, who won four acting Emmys for his role as Walt, returned to his most famous role for one scene in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. His appearance in Gilligan’s two-hour Netflix thriller that chronicles what happened to fugitive Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) was kept tightly under wraps when it was filmed. With the movie now out in the world, Cranston has tweeted a time-lapse video that reveals the process of turning his head into Walt’s. “I don’t know why filming takes so long, I became Walter White in less than a minute,” wrote Cranston, giving thanks to Cheri Montesanto (“Department Head of Make Up and Special Makeup FX”), Garrett Immel (“Prosthetic Make Up Artist for Bald Cap”) and Laverne Munroe (“Key Make Up Artist”). Check it out above.

Cranston recently spoke to EW about that physical transmogrification. “I come to learn later on that the bald cap on top of my hair made my head look like I had swollen brain matter and they had to do some CGI correction,” he said, with a laugh. It looked good to me in the movie!” He also spoke at length about his joyful-yet-surreal onscreen reunion with Paul. “It had been six years since we had finished production on Breaking Bad when we were shooting this,” he said. “And all of a sudden I’m looking that way and I’m looking across and I’m seeing Jesse Pinkman, and and then there’s the familiar faces of all the crew members, ad it was just bizarre to me. It was like, “ We did finish the show, didn’t we? Are we back? Did I have a sleep?” [Laughs] It was like, Wow. Yeah, it’s really, really cool.”

For much more from Cranston about his El Camino appearance and whether he’ll ever play Walt again, head over here.

Related content: