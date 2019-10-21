Black Lightning type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

It’s morphin’ time on Black Lightning.

We’ve known for a while now that Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is getting a new suit this season, but now we finally know how he receives it. In this exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, Agent Odell (Bill Duke) gives the imprisoned superhero a gift: a watch. Jefferson is initially skeptical because it looks like a normal timepiece and he’s probably suspicious of anything the shady ASA spook gives him. But Odell continues to gently push Jefferson until he actually tests it out and discovers the watch’s real purpose: It’s basically a morpher that contains Black Lightning’s sleek new super-suit.

“This is the reason we have you have here, why we’re testing you, why we’re putting you through so much pain and struggle,” says Odell as the suit begins to cover a Jefferson’s body. “It’s so we can create tech that will help all metas to live better. The Markovians are planning on killing or capturing all of the metas in Freeland. I cannot stop them without your help.”

“Well, damn,” Jefferson simply says as he checks out his new threads. (This is essentially the equivalent of Kara’s “Pants!” exclamation from the Supergirl season 5 premiere when she tried out her new panted super-suit for the first time.)

For Cress Williams, this new suit is definitely upgrade on the original one. “I love it,” the actor tells EW. From a practical sense, it’s like so much lighter. My old suit was almost 60 pounds. It’s also a lot more flexible, so I feel like my stunt guy [and I] can do all of the things that are asked of us.”

He continues: “Personally, I think it really looks cool. It looks a lot more stealthy and ominous. I love it in every sense of the word. Between the crossover and our show, I’ve been in it probably in this season more than I’d ever been in the other suit, and I realized in the old suit, I just wouldn’t have physically survived. No, I love the new suit. I have no complaints.”

