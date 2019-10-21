Watch Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler battle a massive fire in intense first 9-1-1: Lone Star trailer

“9-1-1, what’s your emergency?”
The first trailer for the 9-1-1 spin-off Lone Star has arrived, and it’s a predictably intense affair, with those familiar words being the only real respite from the tense montage of fire, explosions, and what looks to be a rather large dust storm. Though, there’s also a brief clip of stars Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler square dancing, befitting the show’s Texas setting, to go with plenty of footage of them looking apprehensive or distraught.
9-1-1: Lone Star follows Lowe as Owen Strand, a firefighter who was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11. After a tragedy strikes a firehouse in Austin, Tex., similarly leaving only one survivor, Owen relocates to help them rebuild. Along the way, he crosses paths with chief paramedic Michelle Watts (Tyler) and grapples with a life-threatening secret.
The show’s diverse ensemble also includes Natacha Karam (NBC’s The Brave), Brian Michael Smith (Queen Sugar), Jim Parrack (True Blood), and newcomer Rafael Silva.
9-1-1: Lone Star will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, followed by another episode at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Monday, Jan. 20 (its regular time slot). You can check out the full trailer above.
