Early reactions to The Mandalorian are in. The media got an extended look at the live-action Star Wars drama series at a junket this weekend, and their first-blush responses sound overwhelmingly positive (below).
The first-ever live-action Star Wars series is from director Jon Favreau (The Lion King) and stars Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) as a bounty hunter in the Outer Rim territories after the fall of the Empire. EW got to see most of this footage a couple months ago when researching our deep-dive cover story on the series and can confirm: It’s most impressive — The Mandalorian feels a bit like 1977’s A New Hope, a space-Western throwback to the original trilogy.
Here are some reactions from reporters:
The Mandalorian premieres Nov. 12 when Disney+ goes live and new episodes will be rolled out weekly. In addition to Pascal, the series also stars Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, and Ming-Na Wen.
