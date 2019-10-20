Jennie Garth would love to revisit What I Like About You with Amanda Bynes

Image zoom Charley Gallay/AMA/Getty Images

Once sisters, always sisters.

Jennie Garth still has love for Amanda Bynes and said she would love to come back to What I Like About You, the sitcom the two starred in together from 2002 to 2006.

“Wouldn’t that be great? That was my favorite job. Just being able to do comedy, multi-camera comedy like that, I loved it so much,” Garth told ET. “[It was a] half-hour sitcom, it was a great experience and I would love nothing more than to revisit that show.”

What I Like About You starred Garth as Val and Bynes as Holly, two sisters living in New York City. With Hollywood’s appetite for revivals and remakes, it seems like the perfect time for the popular comedy to get a second life, especially with Garth on board.

The actress has been plenty busy lately, starring in a revival of another sort, BH90210, which stars the original Beverly Hills, 90210 cast as heightened versions of themselves. Bynes, who’s had standout roles in films like She’s the Man, Sydney White, and Easy A, hasn’t acted recently but she has expressed a desire to make a comeback.

While Garth hasn’t spoken to Bynes recently, she said they still share a connection.

“I haven’t talked to her, no,” she told ET. “But we’re like soul sisters, so anytime, call me!”

Related content: