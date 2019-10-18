What to Watch this Weekend: The clock strikes for the premiere of HBO's Watchmen

Image zoom

FRIDAY

Looking for Alaska

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Series Debut

This eight-episode limited series follows Miles “Pudge” Halter (Charlie Plummer) as he enrolls in boarding school to gain a deeper perspective on life. He immediately falls for confident, mysterious, and cool Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth). But when tragedy strikes, Miles is forced to learn important lessons about life, love, and the art of letting go. And Hulu’s adaptation of John Green’s 2005 YA novel (which will cover the entire book and only last eight episodes) is working hard to right a much-criticized depiction of the book’s version of Alaska. “Making sure that she wasn’t going to be viewed as the ‘manic pixie dream girl’ was hugely important to me,” Froseth tells EW. “The book is told from Miles’ point of view. That’s not at all what’s happening in the show. You spend so much more time with her, so you get to really know her. She’s so much more human – she’s not this imaginary idea of a girl.” —Sydney Bucksbaum

Living With Yourself

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Netflix is doubling down on Paul Rudd. This intriguing, eccentric comedy features the Ant-Man star as Miles, a beleaguered husband/ad exec who undergoes a mysterious cutting-edge procedure to become a better person, only to end up face-to-face with a superior clone of himself. “It occurred to me: What if you could meet another version of yourself?” says creator Timothy Greenberg. “Would that be a good thing? What might you learn from them? Can you model yourself after them or might it make you feel even worse about yourself?” LWY shifts perspectives from Miles to new Miles to wife Kate (Aisling Bea), keeping viewers off-kilter. “If you watch the first episode, you might think it’s about one thing,” says Greenberg. “But if you keep watching, you’ll see that there are layers and layers.” Call us intrigued. And also intrigued. —Dan Snierson

SATURDAY

Patsy & Loretta

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Megan Hilty (Smash, Broadway’s Noises Off and Wicked) and Jessie Mueller (Tony winner for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) star as country music legends Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn in this untold true story of their friendship. Cline was already a star when she met Lynn, who was trying to make a name for herself in Nashville after leaving her small coal-mining hometown in Kentucky. They became close friends and confidants, bonding over their respective personal lives and professional roadblocks as women in a male-dominated industry, until Cline’s shocking death in 1963. This is one Lifetime movie you’d be crazy to miss. —Gerrad Hall

SUNDAY

Watchmen

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Series Debut

The clock has finally struck for the premiere of Damon Lindelof and HBO’s “extrapolation” of the legendary graphic novel. Set in Tulsa, 30 years after the book’s events, the series pays homage to the original comic while telling a new, politically loaded story about race, police, and masked-vigilante psychology, with Oscar winner Regina King leading a stacked ensemble (Tim Blake Nelson! Jean Smart! Jeremy Irons!). Tackling such weighted topics as well as such beloved source material, it’s a big, big swing — of which Lindelof is well aware. “I’ve had a lot of reservations about a lot of the creative choices made in the show. I don’t think any of the choices were made without reservations and conversations and ultimately a decision,” Lindelof told EW. “I’m not entirely sure I’ll be able to defend every decision I made, but I’ll be able to explain why I made it.” —Tyler Aquilina

The Rookie

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

There’s a new cop in town — officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) at last has a new training officer, and she’s not at all what he expected. Mekia Cox makes her series regular debut on The Rookie as Nyla Harper, a former undercover detective who brings her untraditional methods to the squad. Meanwhile, Officer Bradford struggles to find a good birthday gift for his new flame, and Officer Lopez faces a case that hits a little too close to her past. —Maureen Lee Lenker

*times are ET and subject to change