The Office, where are they now? Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey have thoughts

It’s a new addition of “The Office, where are they now?” Where are the actors? Well, Jenna Fischer (Pam) and Angela Kinsey (Angela) were on Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live on Thursday to promote their new Office podcast. Where are the characters? The Office Ladies have some thoughts.

Cohen first brought up Chrissy Teigen‘s impromptu Twitter poll, asking followers whether they think Pam and Jim Halpert are still married. While most people thought they’d still be together, Teigen thinks “Philly Jim likes a taste of the high life.”

“Together! They are together,” Fischer exclaimed.

It has been 10 years since Jim and Pam got married. Do you think they are still together, separated, divorced or open marriage — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2019

What about Angela and Dwight? “They are running the beet farm. They’ve had many Schrute babies, they are everywhere,” Kinsey answered.

The pair think Michael and Holly are married with two children, Kelly and Ryan are still a “hot mess,” Toby didn’t find success as an author in New York, Andy has been the star of “so many” more viral videos, Kevin’s Scrantonicity band had a moment when “they played one St. Patrick’s Day parade,” Oscar definitely won that State Senate seat, and Stanley probably has “multiple families” spread out.

More surprising, Fischer seems to think “Phyllis had Bob killed and collected the money.”

We’ll find out much more about The Office past, present, and future on Fischer and Kinsey’s Office Ladies podcast.

