Shameless alum Richard Flood joins Grey's Anatomy as Karev's replacement

EW has confirmed that Shameless alum Richard Flood is set to recur on season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Cormac Hayes, the new head of Pediatric Surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial. Of course, Alex Karev was the former head of Pediatric Surgery at the hospital before he — along with Richard and Meredith — was fired at the end of season 15.

Now, Alex has relocated to a new hospital, Pac North, where he serves as the chief of surgery. (He previously had a little bit of experience playing chief when he stepped in for Bailey.) And so far, in the role, Karev has managed to hire Richard Webber and Owen Hunt. So if we’re building to a battle of the hospitals, it’s no surprise that Bailey is trying to beef up her staff with a couple new faces as well.

Flood is known for playing Ford, Fiona’s sketchy boyfriend, on two seasons of Shameless.

