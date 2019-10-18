Patton Oswalt joins Amazon's The Boys season 2 in secret role

Patton Oswalt has come to The Boys’ rescue.

The comedian and actor has joined season 2 of the acclaimed Amazon Prime series in a secret role. Series showrunner Eric Kripke made the announcement on Thursday via Twitter, sharing a selfie of himself and Oswalt with the caption, “Thank you @pattonoswalt, that was AMAZING!”

The Boys, hailing from Supernatural creator Kripke, is based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. In the critically praised first season, viewers were introduced to a world where The Seven, a corrupt group of superheroes led by the sociopathic Homelander (Antony Starr), fight crime in carefully managed photo opps. The Boys, led by Karl Urban‘s Billy Butcher, were tasked by the government with keeping the superhumans in check, but were ultimately disbanded and went rogue.

Fans are already speculating that Oswalt will portray The Legend, a former comic book writer and editor with an encyclopedic knowledge of superheroes. The role would be right up Oswalt’s alley, as he’s written numerous comic books of his own.

He’s also played a variety of roles in comic adaptations, and recently voiced Uncle Ben on the animated Spider-Man TV series and starred in Syfy’s Happy!, which is based on the comics by Grant Morrison. And let’s not forget Garth Blundin, one of Oswalt’s most memorable “scholarly geek”-type roles on Parks and Recreation, who improvised an entire Star Wars filibuster.

Oswalt joins Timeless actors Goran Visnjic and Claudia Doumit as newcomers for The Boys season 2.

