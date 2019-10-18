Watch Kelly Clarkson and Cyndi Lauper wow with stripped-down duet of 'True Colors'

Kelly Clarkson and Cyndi Lauper are here to brighten your Friday with their duet of “True Colors” on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The legendary “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” singer stopped by Clarkson’s talk show to perform one of her other famous tracks. The two harmonized beautifully while Lauper played the dulcimer, before Clarkson took over for vocals. They sang together for the last part of the slowed-down tune and ended on the lyrics, “True colors are beautiful like a rainbow.”

“That was like a dream come true for me, thank you,” Clarkson told Lauper after their duet.

The duo’s stripped down and intimate collaboration is a contrast to some of the more high-energy covers that Clarkson has become known for on her hit talk show. On Wednesday, the songstress brought down the house with Nick Jonas’ “Jealous,” and recently she’s covered songs like the Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” and Katy Perry’s “Roar.”

Written by Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly, the inspiring song “True Colors” was the title track from Lauper’s 1986 album. It spent two weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and earned Lauper a Grammy nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

The song has been covered by a slew of artists, from Phil Collins to Anna Kendrick, but we’d say Clarkson killed her rendition (she did have an advantage, with Lauper there).

Along with Lauper, The Conners star Sara Gilbert is a guest on the talk show today. The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays in syndication (click here for stations and times).

