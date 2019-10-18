Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Sam Waterston arrested in D.C. during climate change protest

For the second straight Friday, as promised, Jane Fonda was arrested on the steps of the U.S. Capitol as part of an ongoing effort to raise consciousness about global climate change, PEOPLE confirms.

ABC News posted video on Twitter showing the 81-year-old actress and longtime activist being taken into custody Friday afternoon.

Photos and on the Twitter account for Fire Drill Fridays, Fonda’s initiative to raise awareness about climate change, indicate actor Sam Waterston was also detained Friday.

Before her arrest, Fonda spoke about her mission, and praised the proposed Green New Deal, an ambitious legislative undertaking to address climate change.

“This will be a huge, disruptive, super-ambitious undertaking. And yes, it’s going to cost a whole lot of money. But the cost of inaction is even huger.”

Fonda had announced her intentions two protest weeks ago, telling the Washington Post she recently moved to D.C. so she could be more active on the issue of climate change.

To the Post, she had said before last week’s arrest that she planned to protest this same way for the next 13 Fridays.

“I’m going to take my body, which is kind of famous and popular right now because of the [Netflix] series [Grace and Frankie] and I’m going to go to D.C. and I’m going to have a rally every Friday,” she said.

“It’ll be called ‘Fire Drill Friday.’ And we’re going to engage in civil disobedience and we’re going to get arrested every Friday.”

The civil disobedience is designed to inspire lawmakers to take action to address what Fonda has described to WTOL as “an existential threat.”

WTOL quoted her as saying: “We have to be sure that the crisis that is climate change remains front and center like a ticking time bomb. We don’t have very much time, and it’s really urgent.”

Last week, Fonda was charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding.

It was not immediately clear what charges she and Waterston face after Friday’s arrest.

It was not immediately clear if Fonda or Waterston have attorneys who can comment on the arrest.

