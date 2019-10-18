Hailee Steinfeld's Emily Dickinson is a poetic wild child in new Apple TV+ trailer

Dickinson type TV Show Network Apple TV+ Genre Historical,

Comedy

“She’s so insane.” “Of course she’s insane. She’s Emily Dickinson.”

Between all the partying, lesbianism, hallucinations about the personification of Death (played by Wiz Khalifa), and crossdressing in the new Dickinson trailer, Hailee Steinfeld‘s Emily Dickinson is truly ahead of her time.

Apple TV+ dropped some new footage this week of its upcoming series set for the streaming platform, which will launch Nov. 1.

Created, written, and executive produced by Alena Smith, Dickinson follows the rebellious young poet as she pushes against societal constraints. Just being a woman who wants to be a writer is hard enough for this 19th century literary great, but now she does it to the sound of Dope Saint Jude’s “Grrrl Like.”

“She really was a voice outside of her time,” Smith told EW. “She was a modern consciousness trapped in a pre-modern era. She had a lot of constraints on her, but within those constraints took the most agency that she could and rebelled in her own small way. That legacy of hers is still resonating with us today, and that’s part of what the show is celebrating.”

