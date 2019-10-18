Sparks — and not those of the magical variety — are about to fly between Harry and Macy on Charmed.

In this exclusive clip from the second episode the CW series’ second season, Macy (Madeleine Mantock) receives a late-night visitation from Harry (Rupert Evans), and it’s significantly more sensual than the late-night heart-to-hearts we’re used to seeing from the buttoned-up Brit. She asks what he wants as he stalks toward her and replies, “That’s what I want — for us to be together,” before pushing back her silky robe. “It’s our destiny, Macy. Can’t you feel it?” he asks before really making her feel it and almost kissing her.

Of course, this isn’t really Harry — it’s a darker vision of him, clad in leather, with his hair mussed. We saw this Harry in Macy’s confused haze in the season premiere. Trapped in a bunker in Seattle and weakened by an assassin’s dart, she was visited by a version of Harry quite unlike any we’d seen before. She sought solace in a more seductive iteration of him that allowed Evans to let his hair down as an actor (literally). But this is a more directly romantic interaction between the two, and it hints at a relationship that could have tantalizing possibilities for the witch and the whitelighter.

“Harry’s relationship with the Charmed Ones has changed,” Evans recently told EW. “People’s emotions and love interests and all that stuff emotionally certainly does get messy.” We can only imagine things are about to get messy, even awkward, if Macy’s having dreams of this nature about any version of Harry. Even if they’re possibly not of her own devising.

Evans also teased episode 2 to EW, explaining, “Macy and Harry have to go to rescue and help a witch in trouble. We find Harry and Macy disguising themselves as demons. There’s a great nightclub sequence as well, where lots of crazy stuff happens. Harry and Macy are on a mission to help endangered witches who don’t have their whitelighters anymore.” As the photo below reveals, it turns out dressing like a demon involves a lot of black, leather, and some goth vibes.

But it’s all in the name of helping a witch, Harry’s true purpose as a whitelighter. “As this demon war grows apace, more and more witches find themselves under attack, and so you’ll see Harry and Macy trying to help and rescue stranded witches,” Evans added. “In doing so, [they] get involved in this demon world, which is one place they really don’t want to be. There’s some great twists. It’s a brilliant episode.”

Watch the clip above for more. Charmed airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

