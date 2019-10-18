Batwoman boss on why Hush was the 'perfect' Batman villain to introduce first

Batwoman type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

A dangerous Batman rogue is coming to Batwoman this weekend.

In Sunday’s episode, Gotham’s newest hero Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) will cross paths with Thomas “Tommy” Elliot (Revenge‘s Gabriel Mann), a childhood friend of Bruce Wayne’s who returns to the beleaguered city and throws a party to celebrate the fact that he’s finally richer than the missing billionaire. As DC Comics fan know, Tommy eventually becomes the Wayne/Batman-obsessed villain Hush; however, they shouldn’t expect to see Mann thrown on Hush’s iconic bandages in this first appearance.

“It’s him before he becomes Hush,” Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries tells EW.

Image zoom Robert Falconer/The CW

Although Tommy has yet to embrace his comic book destiny, he does come home to Gotham with a bone to pick with Wayne and Batman, both of whom he believes have returned because of Kate’s recent antics. “[Kate and Tommy have] known each other in the past, but it brings Tommy into the Batman story on our show because he wants to kill Batman,” says Dries. “Tommy seemed like the perfect villain because at the time when he arrives, Gotham doesn’t know about Batwoman. They think it’s been Batman [because] she’s only appeared in this elusive, nebulous, shadowy way, so the city is confused, as is Tommy. So it made sense that a Batman villain would want to come to town to kill Batman, [and] that lures Tommy Elliot into Kate’s life.”

She continues: “What made Tommy unique is that not only does he have a vendetta against Batman, but he also was very, very close with Bruce Wayne, seeing as how they were childhood best friends. So, it was helpful for the story that he thinks Bruce Wayne is back because Batman is back, and it just sort of triggered this detective story for us in the writers room and for Kate to figure out.”

