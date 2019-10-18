Expecting Amy documentary, chronicling Amy Schumer's difficult pregnancy, coming to HBO Max

As Amy Schumer‘s fans know, she is nothing if not candid. The comedian spoke frankly about her experience carrying her first child both on social media and in her recent Neflix comedy special Growing, an experience that can be charitably described as “difficult.” Complications from a form of acute morning sickness, known as hyperemesis gravidarum, forced her to cancel her comedy tour, and the comedian battled severe nausea and illness throughout her pregnancy.

Image zoom Elizabeth Sisson/Netflix

Now Schumer is extending that candidness to a new, “unfiltered” documentary, exploring her tumultuous experience with pregnancy. The doc, working title Expecting Amy, will be released on HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s forthcoming streaming service.

Expecting Amy will follow Schumer from the day she found out she was pregnant to the birth of her child, chronicling her work on her tour and Growing along the way, as well as her hospitalizations and moments at home with her family. The project aims to depict a raw, honest portrait of Schumer’s experiences and perseverance during this difficult period in her life.

”Women are warriors, every one of us. And I hope sharing my story brings more awareness to the challenges of pregnancy and childbirth,” Schumer said in a statement.

HBO Max is set to launch in spring 2020, loaded with such beloved properties as Friends, The West Wing, and Studio Ghibli’s films, along with a bevy of new original content.

