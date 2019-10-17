What to Watch on Thursday: Why Women Kill terminates its first season with a deadly finale

By EW Staff
October 17, 2019 at 06:00 AM EDT

Why Women Kill

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on CBS All Access

Season Finale
We’re learning more about this show’s title in the season 1 finale of this CBS All Access series, which just got renewed for a second season. Now that Beth Ann (Gennifer Goodwin) knows the shocking truth about her daughter’s death, revenge is her top priority — and it could greatly affect a lot of people. Meanwhile, Taylor (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Eli (Reid Scott) are focusing on each other now that their throuple partner Jade (Alexandra Daddario) is out of the picture. And Simone’s commitment to her gay husband Karl is tested as his health declines from HIV/AIDS. —Gerrad Hall

Legacies

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

While Hope continues her solo monster mission, the rest of the Salvatore School will kick off the first day of the school year with a couple new faces. Alexis Denisof joins the cast as the new headmaster, and then there’s the matter of the mysterious new vampire in town, named Sebastian, who quickly catches Lizzie’s eye. —Samantha Highfill

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.
Grey’s Anatomy ABC
Superstore NBC
Young SheldonCBS
SupernaturalThe CW

8:30 p.m.
Perfect HarmonyNBC

9 p.m.
Chasing the Cure (season finale) — TNT/TBS
Liberty: Mother of Exiles (documentary) — HBO
The Good PlaceNBC
A Million Little ThingsABC
Mom CBS

9:30 p.m.
Carol’s Second Act  CBS
Sunnyside — NBC

10 p.m.
Evil CBS
Law & Order: SVU NBC
How to Get Away With Murder ABC

Streaming
BookTube (series debut) — YouTube
Explained Netflix
The Unlisted (Australian drama / series debut) Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change

