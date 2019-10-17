What to Watch on Thursday: Why Women Kill terminates its first season with a deadly finale

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Why Women Kill
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on CBS All Access
Season Finale
We’re learning more about this show’s title in the season 1 finale of this CBS All Access series, which just got renewed for a second season. Now that Beth Ann (Gennifer Goodwin) knows the shocking truth about her daughter’s death, revenge is her top priority — and it could greatly affect a lot of people. Meanwhile, Taylor (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Eli (Reid Scott) are focusing on each other now that their throuple partner Jade (Alexandra Daddario) is out of the picture. And Simone’s commitment to her gay husband Karl is tested as his health declines from HIV/AIDS. —Gerrad Hall
Legacies
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW
While Hope continues her solo monster mission, the rest of the Salvatore School will kick off the first day of the school year with a couple new faces. Alexis Denisof joins the cast as the new headmaster, and then there’s the matter of the mysterious new vampire in town, named Sebastian, who quickly catches Lizzie’s eye. —Samantha Highfill
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Grey’s Anatomy — ABC
Superstore — NBC
Young Sheldon — CBS
Supernatural — The CW
8:30 p.m.
Perfect Harmony — NBC
9 p.m.
Chasing the Cure (season finale) — TNT/TBS
Liberty: Mother of Exiles (documentary) — HBO
The Good Place — NBC
A Million Little Things — ABC
Mom — CBS
9:30 p.m.
Carol’s Second Act — CBS
Sunnyside — NBC
10 p.m.
Evil — CBS
Law & Order: SVU — NBC
How to Get Away With Murder — ABC
Streaming
BookTube (series debut) — YouTube
Explained — Netflix
The Unlisted (Australian drama / series debut) — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
