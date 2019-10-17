What to Watch on Thursday: Why Women Kill terminates its first season with a deadly finale

Image zoom

Why Women Kill

Image zoom Aaron Epstein/CBS

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on CBS All Access

Season Finale

We’re learning more about this show’s title in the season 1 finale of this CBS All Access series, which just got renewed for a second season. Now that Beth Ann (Gennifer Goodwin) knows the shocking truth about her daughter’s death, revenge is her top priority — and it could greatly affect a lot of people. Meanwhile, Taylor (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Eli (Reid Scott) are focusing on each other now that their throuple partner Jade (Alexandra Daddario) is out of the picture. And Simone’s commitment to her gay husband Karl is tested as his health declines from HIV/AIDS. —Gerrad Hall

Legacies

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

While Hope continues her solo monster mission, the rest of the Salvatore School will kick off the first day of the school year with a couple new faces. Alexis Denisof joins the cast as the new headmaster, and then there’s the matter of the mysterious new vampire in town, named Sebastian, who quickly catches Lizzie’s eye. —Samantha Highfill

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy — ABC

Superstore — NBC

Young Sheldon — CBS

Supernatural — The CW



8:30 p.m.

Perfect Harmony — NBC

9 p.m.

Chasing the Cure (season finale) — TNT/TBS

Liberty: Mother of Exiles (documentary) — HBO

The Good Place — NBC

A Million Little Things — ABC

Mom — CBS



9:30 p.m.

Carol’s Second Act — CBS

Sunnyside — NBC

10 p.m.

Evil — CBS

Law & Order: SVU — NBC

How to Get Away With Murder — ABC

Streaming

BookTube (series debut) — YouTube

Explained — Netflix

The Unlisted (Australian drama / series debut) — Netflix

