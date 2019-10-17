Watch Courteney Cox quiz Friends superfan Charlie Puth

Friends type TV Show Network NBC Genre Sitcom

Charlie Puth would do well in the lightning round.

In a new installment of Billboard‘s online series Quizzed, Friends star Courteney Cox tests the “See You Again” singer — and “supposed number one Friends fan,” per Cox — on his knowledge of the NBC sitcom. And Puth acquits himself quite well, showing off a bountiful well of Friends knowledge, including verbatim quotes and even a note-perfect hummed rendition of the show’s transition music (which, frankly, should more than make up for any wrong answers).

A sampling of the often-arcane questions Puth aces: “What does Phoebe [Lisa Kudrow] change her name to after she marries Mike [Paul Rudd]?”, “What kind of doctor was Dr. Drake Ramoray [the soap opera character played by Joey]?”, and “True or false, the name of the 1950s-themed diner Monica worked at was Moondance Diner?” (That’s “Princess Consuela Bananahammock,” brain surgeon, and true, respectively.)

At the end of the episode, Cox presents Puth with the fabled “Geller Cup” (the “troll doll nailed to a two-by-four” that Ross and Monica would compete for in their childhood football games), a gesture which moves Puth to genuine tears. Such is the power of Friends.

Puth and Cox apparently bonded while filming the Quizzed episode, as Cox recently posted a photo with him on Instagram. You could say they became… pals? Chums? Something like that.

You can watch the full video, and test your own Friends knowledge along with Puth, above.

