The SpongeBob Musical Live on Stage! to debut on Nickelodeon in December

Get ready to travel to the stage version of Bikini Bottom from the comfort of your own couch.

It was announced on Thursday that members of the original cast of the popular Broadway show SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical will reunite to film the production for television in front of a live theater audience. Conceived and directed by Tina Landau and with a book by Kyle Jarrow, the stage adaptation of the beloved Nickelodeon animated series SpongeBob SquarePants was first performed back in June 2016, before premiering on Broadway in December of the same year.

“What better way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants than to bring this wildly imaginative Broadway musical to Nickelodeon for a wider audience,” said Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President of Nickelodeon Live Action Unscripted and Live Events in a statement. “We could not be more excited that fans and families of all ages will now have the opportunity to experience live actors portraying these beloved characters in a whole new way with The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!”

The cast for the upcoming televised production will include Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants himself, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton, and Christina Sajous as Sandy Cheeks.

The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! airs on Nickelodeon in December.

