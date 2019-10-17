The Sinner season 3 trailer begins a new mind-bendy mystery with Matt Bomer

The Sinner type TV Show Network USA Genre Drama,

Thriller

Matt Bomer is messing with our heads.

In an initial teaser for The Sinner season 3, Bomer’s character, Jamie, gets into a car accident and pleads with authorities to tell him what happened, which is in line with the trauma-induced amnesia that plagued the subjects of past iterations of the USA Network mystery-drama. Now, in the full-length trailer, there’s a lot more Jamie isn’t telling us.

“This story, there’s something else going on,” says Bill Pullman‘s returning Detective Harry Ambrose.

Following the cases of Cora Tannetti (played by Jessica Biel in season 1) and the young Julian Walker (Elisha Henig in season 2), season 3 marks “the most dangerous and disturbing case” of Harry’s career when a routine investigation into a car crash uncovers a hidden crime involving this “family man” Jamie.

It most definitely has something to do with Nick Haas (Sharp Objects and Birds of Prey star Chris Messina). Jamie’s old college friend re-enters his life and completely upends everything. It seems both men were in this car when it crashed, as Jamie says in the trailer, “We lost control.”

“Jamie ever tell you about what we used to do in school?” Nick asks Jamie’s wife. “You didn’t, did you?”

Derek Simonds returns as showrunner, while The Sinner season 3 again highlights Biel as an executive producer. Adam Bernstein of Breaking Bad and Fargo directs the first two episodes.

The new season will premiere in 2020.

