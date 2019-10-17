HBO's first The Outsider trailer brings fresh horrors to Stephen King-based series

The Outsider type Movie

Ready for the next Stephen King adaptation? Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo definitely aren’t.

The two thespians team up in HBO’s first trailer for The Outsider, which brings King’s 2018 novel to the small screen across 10 episodes.

The footage begins with an unspeakbale crime. Authorities discover the mutilated corpse of 11-year-old Frankie Peterson in the woods of Georgia and all eyes are on Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman), a local family man, Little League coach, and English teacher.

Terry swears he didn’t do this, and Detective Ralph Anderson (Mendelsohn) may want to believe him; Terry once coached Ralph’s son, who has since died. However, the case, bolstered by forensic evidence, seems pretty clear cut… until it isn’t.

“I’m as baffled by this conflicting evidence as you are,” Ralph says in the trailer. “His prints are all over the crime scene, the TV footage puts him 60 miles away.” How can Terry have been in two places at once? Maybe it has something to do with whatever is hiding behind the curtain in the Maitland home.

Helping him answer this question is private investigator Holly Gibney (Erivo). If Ralph has “no tolerance” for the unexplainable, then he definitely won’t have the patience for her.

Rounding out the cast are The Night Of‘s Bill Camp as Howie Salomon, Georgia‘s Mare Winningham as Ralph’s wife Jeannie Anderson, The Third Day‘s Paddy Considine as strip club manager Claude Bolton, Monos‘ Julianne Nicholson as Glory Maitland, Divorce‘s Yul Vázquez as Georgia Bureau of Investigation detective Yunis Sablo, The Knick‘s Jeremy Bobb as P.I. Alec Pelley, and The Sinner‘s Marc Menchaca as detective Jack Hoskins.

Richard Price of The Wire and The Night Of wrote the teleplay and executive produces The Outsider, which premieres Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with two hourlong episodes airing back to back.

