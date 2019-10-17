Tamron Hall denies dealing cocaine in college after alleged admission scrubbed from talk show

Image zoom Prince Williams/Wireimage

Tamron Hall issued a statement Thursday denying that she’s ever dealt drugs after the Daily Mail reported how she confessed to “facilitating” the sale of cocaine in college during a recent taping of her eponymous talk show.

Hall, who did not reference the Daily Mail story, said she was doing an interview with Prison Rights Advocate Topeka Sam when she “shared a story about a bad situation I got myself into when I was 19.” She did not say when the interview occurred.

“I never dealt drugs,” Hall said in a statement. “I am now nearly 50 years old and was reflecting on a bad judgement call that could have turned worse. I say but for the grace of God, there go I. It was part of an open and honest conversation about women, incarceration and mistakes made. For legal reasons a portion of that segment was edited from the show. I hope my show can be a forum for sharing stories without shame or judgement, including a conversation we’re having Friday on opioid addiction.”

On Thursday, the Daily Mail said Hall’s producers were “left scrambling to edit” her show and she “confessed to viewers she used to facilitate selling cocaine when she was a teenager.”

The former Today host left NBC in 2017. She launched her talk show last month.

