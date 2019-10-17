Mayans M.C. and Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter has been fired from FX

Mayans M.C. type TV Show Network FX Genre Crime,

Drama

FX has fired Kurt Sutter, the bombastic creator of Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C.

The prolific writer/creator sent a letter to the cast of Mayans on Wednesday letting him know that he was canned from the network that made him a household name, EW has confirmed. He also referred to himself as an “abrasive jerk” in the letter.

“Apparently, Disney HR and Business Affairs has conducted an investigation into the unacceptable conditions that have been created on the set of Mayans in season 2,” Sutter wrote in the letter, as obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “As you know, I’ve removed myself quite a bit this season, allowing others to take a bigger role in producing the show. It appears that philosophy has backfired. It’s been reported by writers, producers, cast and crew that my absence and subsequent behavior when there, has only created confusion, chaos, hostility and is perceived as abandonment. Or at least that’s how Disney has interpreted it. I’m sure it’s true. This morning I was fired by Dana Walden and John Landgraf for all the complaints levied against me. Not the way I wanted to end my 18 year relationship with FX. At least being fired for being an abrasive dick is on brand.”

He went on to say that “I deeply apologize if I’ve made people feel less than or unsupported. My intention was literally the opposite. But clearly I’ve not been paying attention. My arrogance and chronic distraction has created wreckage. Just know, I adore this cast and crew.”

Production on the second season of Mayans M.C. has already wrapped. Last month, Sutter told fans at the season 2 premiere that he will step down from his executive producer role should his Sons of Anarchy spin-off earn a third season from FX. “It’s time for the white man to leave the building,” he told the audience at the Hollywood screening. He went on to say that a person of color should run the writers’ room since it’s a drama about a Mexican biker gang on the California-Mexico border.

Elgin James, Sutter’s fellow EP on the show since season 1, will assume showrunner duties in the future.

Image zoom Rich Polk/Getty Images

The Hollywood Reporter was first to break the news about Sutter. FX would not comment. Sutter, in the meantime, posted a reference to the “Happiest Place on Earth” on his Instagram account. Disney acquired the basic cable network as part of its overall purchase of 21st Century Fox earlier this year.

Last year, Sutter signed a new production deal with the TV studio arm of 21st Century Fox, but THR is reporting that it remains intact for now. A studio spokesman declined to comment.

Sutter’s relationship with FX began in 2002 when he joined The Shield as a staff writer. In 2008, he created Sons of Anarchy — which became the network’s most popular series. He also memorably co-starred on the series as SAMCRO member Otto Delaney. After SOA ended its run, he created The Bastard Executioner for the network in 2015 but the show was canceled after one season.

Sutter is married to Katey Sagal, who starred in SOA and The Bastard Executioner and made a brief cameo in Mayans M.C. He is notoriously outspoken on Twitter, often relying on the c-word to express a strong opinion about a person or subject. His fans eat it up.

Related content: