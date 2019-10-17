Jennifer Aniston shadowed Good Morning America for The Morning Show research

For her new Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston goes inside the world of daybreak news programs. So, for research, she went behind the scenes of one of the biggest morning shows out there.

During a discussion on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night, the Friends veteran recalled shadowing the folks at Good Morning America, including Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

“Got there at 7 o’clock in the morning, and it is a fascinating world,” she told Jimmy Kimmel. “It’s like an engine that revs up for these two hours, from 5 to 7, and it’s something you’ve never seen before. The guy was like, ‘I don’t need Adderall, this is my Adderall.'”

On The Morning Show, marking Aniston’s first major return to television since Friends, the actress plays the host of a talk show called The Morning Show at a time when her co-anchor is fired over sexual misconduct allegations. (Definitely not something America as we know it can relate to.) In comes his replacement, a woman (played by Reese Witherspoon) whom the male executives are looking at as a replacement for Aniston’s character.

Aniston’s time at GMA wasn’t as dramatic, although she remembered hearing from some of the crew members “they don’t let us do this” kind of gossip.

The Hollywood celeb also discussed her debut on Instagram with that Friends reunion photo, and Kimmel tested her emoji knowledge with a game of “EmoJeopardy.” Aniston was tasked with guessing the names of her movies based on the series of emoji. She nearly forgot she was in The Break-Up, although to her credit, the emoji (which was simply a broken heart) didn’t do much as far as hints go.

Related content: