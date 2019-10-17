'Adderall-fueled' Clueless TV series reboot featuring Dionne in the works

We’re totally buggin’. Clueless, the 1995 film that made “sporadically” the word of the decade and stands as proof that Paul Rudd doesn’t age, will serve as the basis for a new TV series reboot in development at CBS Television Studios, EW has learned.

The project, executive produced by American Gothic and No Tomorrow series creator Corinne Brinkerhoff, will be centered around the character of Dionne, played in the film and the original Clueless TV series by Stacey Dash. Even more brow-raising is the description of the story penned by Will & Grace writers Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey.

Falling somewhere around the intersection of Mean Girls, Riverdale, and a Lizzo music video, this Clueless comes with an unofficial description about “a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latté, and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when the high school Queen Bee (Cher) disappears and her life-long No. 2 (Dionne) steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend, all in a setting that is uniquely 2020 L.A.?”

CBS TV is currently out to market with this series, which we’re told has already attracted multiple bidders.

Alicia Silverstone starred in the original Clueless as Cher, a rich and popular girl at a Beverly Hills high school who becomes a matchmaker for two of her teachers and the makeover guru for new student Tai (Brittany Murphy). The film also featured Dash, Rudd, Donald Faison, and Breckin Meyer.

The film spawned a Clueless sitcom that ran from 1996-1999 and recast the Cher role with actress Rachel Blanchard.

Based on her recent personal history, which includes an arrest for an apparent domestic violence incident, Dash’s involvement in this show in the future seems unlikely.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

Related content: