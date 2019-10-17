Image zoom Hulu

Tim Robbins may not have seen the last of the Shawshank prison.

The actor, who played wrongly convicted inmate Andy Dufresne in the beloved 1994 film The Shawshank Redemption, is returning to the world of Stephen King 25 years later in the second season of Hulu’s horror anthology Castle Rock. (Shawshank is based on a novella by King, and Castle Rock is an amalgamation of multiple stories from the author’s canon.)

In the show, Robbins is set to play Reginald “Pop” Merrill, a character from King’s short story The Sun Dog, who is dying from cancer and is facing a reckoning with his crime family.

Fans of Castle Rock will recall that season 1 heavily featured Shawshank State Penitentiary, and since Robbins’ character is a criminal, might we see Robbins revisit the famous prison? Speaking with EW ahead of the show’s release, Robbins coyly teases, “I’m not sure I can say… I believe there’s one [scene].”

As for what he can share about the new season, Robbins says that among the entirely new cast of characters, everyone is hiding something. “Everyone has secrets, and everyone has demons from the past. Some are aware of those demons and some aren’t,” he says. “My character has demons from the past that he’s keeping suppressed or hidden. So in the course of the season, you’ll see how each of the characters’ suppressed traumas will visit itself upon the characters.”

Joining Robbins in the second season is Lizzy Caplan, who is portraying a young Annie Wilkes, the psychotic nurse played by Kathy Bates in the 1990 film Misery. Eighth Grade breakout Elsie Fisher will play her daughter, while Paul Sparks, Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips), Yusra Warsama (Call the Midwife), and Matthew Alan (13 Reasons Why) round out the cast.

Castle Rock season 2 starts streaming Oct. 23 on Hulu.

