What to Watch on Wednesday: Another celebrity is revealed on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
Now that all of the masked singers have each performed once, and four celebrities have already been sent home, the remaining 12 will deliver new clues and performances tonight and next Tuesday. Up first: The Flamingo, The Black Widow, The Leopard, The Skeleton, The Butterfly, and Thingamajig. Will we spot a rising star in The Leopard? Will The Skeleton get sent to its grave? Will The Flamingo get caught with its head in the sand? Only one celeb will get unmasked — tune in to see if panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger can correctly guess his/her identity. —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
Riverdale
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW
After the emotional season 4 premiere that served as tribute to Luke Perry, Riverdale is jumping ahead in time in this week’s episode. “Chapter Fifty-Nine: Fast Times at Riverdale High” essentially serves as the real season premiere, because the hour picks up where the season 3 finale left off and finally addresses cliffhangers that were put on pause for the emotional episode that said goodbye to both Perry and his character Fred Andrews. “There’s a little bit of a time gap between episode 1 and episode 2,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa says. “Episode 1 is on July 4 and then we pick up in September… In the writers’ room, we did want to start episode 2 on a little bit of a lighter note and get back into the high school world. I think that’s a nice balm, a nice counter to [Fred’s death].” —Sydney Bucksbaum
Related content:
Limetown
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Facebook Watch
Series Debut
Limetown, Tennessee was a thriving scientific community until one day 15 years ago, when all of its residents suddenly disappeared without a trace. That’s the eerie setup for Facebook Watch’s new series Limetown, based on the hit podcast and starring Jessica Biel. The actress plays American Public Radio journalist Lia Haddock, who launches an investigative podcast (naturally) to uncover the truth about the mass disappearance, with her uncle, played by Stanley Tucci, among the vanished. “I think that personal connection is the thread that makes this story unique and sets it apart from other stories about an investigation,” Biel told EW. “What must that feel like to go on this quest and to have spent your whole life defined by this absence, this hole in your life?” —Tyler Aquilina
Related content:
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Chicago Fire (special time) — NBC
The Goldbergs (Animal House tribute) — ABC
Gorillas of Gabon (documentary) — Smithsonian
CMT Artists of the Year awards — CMT
Survivor — CBS
9 p.m.
The Challenge — MTV
Chicago Med (special time) — NBC
Modern Family — ABC
Nancy Drew — The CW
SEAL Team — CBS
Almost Family — Fox
9:30 p.m.
Single Parents — ABC
10 p.m.
American Horror Story: 1984 — FX
Chicago P.D. — NBC
David Makes Man (season finale) — OWN
S.W.A.T. — CBS
Stumptown — ABC
Streaming
Ghosts of Sugar Land (documentary) — Netflix
Impulse (season premiere) — YouTube
Rhythm + Flow (episodes 5-7) — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
