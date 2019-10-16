What to Watch on Wednesday: Another celebrity is revealed on The Masked Singer

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Masked Singer

Image zoom Michael Becker/FOX

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Now that all of the masked singers have each performed once, and four celebrities have already been sent home, the remaining 12 will deliver new clues and performances tonight and next Tuesday. Up first: The Flamingo, The Black Widow, The Leopard, The Skeleton, The Butterfly, and Thingamajig. Will we spot a rising star in The Leopard? Will The Skeleton get sent to its grave? Will The Flamingo get caught with its head in the sand? Only one celeb will get unmasked — tune in to see if panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger can correctly guess his/her identity. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Riverdale

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

After the emotional season 4 premiere that served as tribute to Luke Perry, Riverdale is jumping ahead in time in this week’s episode. “Chapter Fifty-Nine: Fast Times at Riverdale High” essentially serves as the real season premiere, because the hour picks up where the season 3 finale left off and finally addresses cliffhangers that were put on pause for the emotional episode that said goodbye to both Perry and his character Fred Andrews. “There’s a little bit of a time gap between episode 1 and episode 2,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa says. “Episode 1 is on July 4 and then we pick up in September… In the writers’ room, we did want to start episode 2 on a little bit of a lighter note and get back into the high school world. I think that’s a nice balm, a nice counter to [Fred’s death].” —Sydney Bucksbaum

Related content:

Limetown

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Facebook Watch

Series Debut

Limetown, Tennessee was a thriving scientific community until one day 15 years ago, when all of its residents suddenly disappeared without a trace. That’s the eerie setup for Facebook Watch’s new series Limetown, based on the hit podcast and starring Jessica Biel. The actress plays American Public Radio journalist Lia Haddock, who launches an investigative podcast (naturally) to uncover the truth about the mass disappearance, with her uncle, played by Stanley Tucci, among the vanished. “I think that personal connection is the thread that makes this story unique and sets it apart from other stories about an investigation,” Biel told EW. “What must that feel like to go on this quest and to have spent your whole life defined by this absence, this hole in your life?” —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Chicago Fire (special time) — NBC

The Goldbergs (Animal House tribute) — ABC

Gorillas of Gabon (documentary) — Smithsonian

CMT Artists of the Year awards — CMT

Survivor — CBS



8:30 p.m.

Schooled — ABC

9 p.m.

The Challenge — MTV

Chicago Med (special time) — NBC

Modern Family — ABC

Nancy Drew — The CW

SEAL Team — CBS

Almost Family — Fox

9:30 p.m.

Single Parents — ABC

10 p.m.

American Horror Story: 1984 — FX

Chicago P.D. — NBC

David Makes Man (season finale) — OWN

S.W.A.T. — CBS

Stumptown — ABC

Streaming

Ghosts of Sugar Land (documentary) — Netflix

Impulse (season premiere) — YouTube

Rhythm + Flow (episodes 5-7) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change