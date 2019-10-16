Fall TV Riverdale type TV Show Network The CW Genre Drama

Riverdale and Chicago do have a bit in common.

The CW soap and the classic musical both are set in towns with a fondness for corruption and murders.

So it (sorta?) makes sense that in the latest episode of the hit series, Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) would cover the iconic song “All That Jazz” from Kander and Ebb’s Chicago as seen in the exclusive clip above.

Besieged by rumors by the local press about her own criminal activity and her parents, Veronica decides to hold an interview and a performance at La Bonne Nuit in a very Velma Kelly/Roxie Hart move. She gets some back-up dancer support in the form of Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan).

Watch tonight’s episode of Riverdale at 8pm on The CW.

Related content: