EW is headed to Schitt's Creek! EW On Set podcast brings listeners inside season 6 of the hit comedy

Schitt's Creek type TV Show Network Pop TV Genre Comedy

Schitt’s Creek is ending after season 6 — so why not spend as much time there as possible before the journey ends!

EW is bringing fans behind the scenes of the final season of Schitt’s Creek with its new podcast EW ON SET, launching Jan. 8. Hosted by digital director Shana Naomi Krochmal and senior editor Patrick Gomez, episodes of the podcast will be released the morning after each episode of Schitt’s Creek season 6 concludes airing on Pop TV.

Image zoom Steve Wilkie/PopTV

Recorded on location during the filming of season 6 of the CBC/Pop TV hit, the podcast will feature interviews with Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, Noah Reid, and Dustin Milligan.

Krochmal and Gomez currently co-host season 3 of EW’S BINGE, on which they are joined by Dan Levy and recap the past five seasons of Schitt’s Creek. Episodes are released each Wednesday, the one launching today focusing on season 4.

EW ON SET will be available wherever you stream or download your podcasts.

Related content: