EW launching Late Night This Morning, a daily late-night recap show on Quibi

Image zoom Randy Holmes via Getty Images; Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images; Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Entertainment Weekly has long been a go-to destination to catch up on the best moments from late-night, whether it be Jimmy Fallon‘s newest star-studded game or Seth Meyers‘ “Closer Looks” at the latest political morass. But soon we’ll be offering fans a whole new way to catch up on late-night TV’s must-see moments.

EW is partnering with the forthcoming streaming service Quibi to launch Late Night This Morning, a daily recap show highlighting the smartest monologues, best interviews, and must-see sketches from the previous evening’s slate of late-night shows. Our hosts will also provide classically EW commentary, including which show “won” the night.

Late Night This Morning will be part of Quibi’s “Daily Essentials” programming, which curates “quick bites” of news, entertainment, sports, and more to catch up on every morning. Los Angeles production company B17 Entertainment is producing the show, with co-founders Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher as executive producers alongside Meredith Entertainment Group (which includes EW, People, and People Español) president Bruce Gersh and senior vice president of digital Will Lee.

Quibi, launching in April 2020, is a mobile-based streaming service that offers bite-sized content, with episodes or installments running 10 minutes or less. Led by former Disney and DreamWorks executive Jeffrey Katzenberg, the platform has lined up an immense, ever-growing roster of programming from A-list talent, including Steven Spielberg, Dwayne Johnson, and Jennifer Lopez.

B17 is known for helping create live and interactive programming, such as Ann Curry‘s medical series Chasing the Cure on TBS and TNT. The company is producing other shows for Quibi as well, including Lopez’s series Thanks a Million and the “meditative experience” The Daily Chill, designed to help relieve stress and anxiety.

Late Night This Morning will run five days a week, Monday through Friday, exclusively on Quibi. Stay tuned to EW for more details to come.

