Watch Kelly Clarkson cover Nick Jonas' 'Jealous'

Are you jealous of Kelly Clarkson’s vocal prowess?

You will be after you watch her cover Nick Jonas‘ (appropriately titled, in this instance) 2014 smash “Jealous” on Wednesday’s edition of The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s Kellyoke segment.

With her house band guiding her, the 37-year-old Grammy-winner — clad in a fierce leopard dress — powers through a stripped version of the synth-driven original, which reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 as the second single from Jonas’ self-titled studio album.

Earlier this week, Clarkson covered Miley Cyrus’ chart topper “Wrecking Ball,” and The Weeknd’s No. 1 hit “Can’t Feel My Face.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings for showtimes in your area, and watch Clarkson perform “Jealous” above.

