Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey spill tea about The Office pilot on new podcast

Image zoom Justin Lubin/NBCU Photo Bank

The Office (TV Show) type TV Show Network NBC Genre Comedy

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey have started spilling The Office tea (or should we say chili?) on their new podcast.

The duo, who played receptionist Pam and accountant Angela on the hit NBC comedy, unveiled the first installment of Office Ladies on Tuesday. The podcast will offer an episode-by-episode breakdown of all nine seasons of The Office, with behind-the-scenes scoops and Easter eggs that have evaded you even after the fifth rewatch. In the first episode, Fischer and Kinsey realize what may have been a sneaky slip-up in the pilot by actor Brian Baumgartner, a.k.a accountant Kevin.

First, a little background: The Office pilot was directed by Ken Kwapis, and it introduces viewers to the Scranton branch of paper company Dunder Mifflin, led by Michael Scott (Steve Carrell). Michael is given the news early on that he may have to cut some staff. Before Michael tells the staff to chill about downsizing rumors going around the office, Angela vents to fellow accountant Kevin that she’s probably going to be the one to get canned. Then Kevin hits her with a straight-faced line: “Yeah, it’s going to be you.”

“Do you want to point out what you noticed about this scene, about Kevin?” Fischer asks her cohost on the podcast.

“Brian, I want to call you about this,” Kinsey says. “Brian doesn’t sound like the Kevin voice.”

Kinsey and Fischer play the clip, and Baumgartner clearly says the line in a lower tone than what would become known as Kevin’s giggly, dimwitted voice.

To be fair, a lot changed between the pilot and the rest of season 1. Kinsey and Fischer even mention the first episode was shot six months before the rest of the season. For example, Meredith (Kate Flannery) is played by a completely different person in the pilot. Fischer and Kinsey suggest on the podcast that the original actress, Henriette Mantel, must have not been available when the show was picked up.

The first podcast episode is chock-full of juicy tidbits about the early days of the show. Here are some more highlights:

Fischer’s biggest regret after shooting the pilot

“After we finished the pilot and we all left, and we didn’t know if we were going to be picked up or make any more, I turned 30 years old,” Fischer says. “It was a big milestone for me. I really wondered if I should invite any of you guys. And I didn’t. I didn’t because, well, I’m probably never going to see them again.”

Don’t worry, Kinsey is bringing back the Party Planning Committee for Fischer to make up for it.

Angela’s cat was inspired by a gag she did during the pilot

“Earlier in the [conference room] scene, Ken asked me to pass out papers in the background,” Kinsey says. “I only had three lines in the episode. Otherwise I was just background, basically, for that pilot. So he asked me If I would pass out papers. I just doodled a little drawing of a cat and I said, ‘You’re invited to Sprinkles’ birthday party.’ I had just sort of made up that my character had found a cat in the parking lot.“

Sprinkles enjoyed a mighty run on the show until season 4. Rest in peace. I’m sure Bandit lived in your honor.

Both Fischer and Kinsey auditioned for Pam with the firing prank scene at the end of the pilot

“I wore a pink sweater,” Kinsey recalls. “My hair down. I was told to look not-too-fancy, so I didn’t too much with my hair and makeup. I went in and did the scene for a room for a people, the producers. When we got to the point when Michael fake-fires you, you start to cry and you call him a jerk. When I called him a jerk, everyone started to laugh. I thought, ‘I did something wrong. I don’t think they’re supposed to laugh at that moment.’”

Listen to the podcast below:

Related content: