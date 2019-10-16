Arrowverse taps Snowpiercer actor for pivotal 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' role

Image zoom Phillip Chin/WireImage; DC Comics

DC Comics’ Spirit of Vengeance may make an appearance in the CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

EW has confirmed that Stephen Lobo (TNT’s Snowpiercer, Continuum) has been cast as Jim Corrigan in the five-part crossover event. IGN first reported the news.

In the pages of DC Comics, Detective Corrigan is the human host for the Spectre, a powerful entity that is essentially the embodiment of God’s wrath and whose whole purpose is to seek vengeance for evil. The character played a pivotal role in Marv Wolfman and George Pérez’s Crisis on Infinite Earths comics crossover, which saw the Spectre go head-to-head with the Anti-Monitor. As of now, it’s unclear whether we’ll see Lobo suit up in the Spectre’s classic green hood.

The CW’s adaptation of “Crisis” is turning into quite the event. Other guest stars include Black Lightning’s Cress Williams, Smalllville’s Tom Welling and Erica Durance, Batman: The Animated Series’ Kevin Conroy, and Birds of Prey’s Ashley Scott.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, Dec. 8, followed by Batwoman on Monday, Dec. 9, and The Flash on Tuesday, Dec. 10. After the winter hiatus, the crossover will resume Tuesday, Jan. 14, with Arrow at 8 p.m., and conclude with Legends of Tomorrow at 9 p.m.

